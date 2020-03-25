Netflix's "Tiger King" is Must-Cringe TV

Have you ever sat down to watch a new Netflix show, not knowing what to expect, but hoping it gives you enough entertainment value to make it worth your while? Enter Netflix's "Tiger King." On the surface, it's a seven part series on tiger owners and the people that work for them and the unique lives they lead. After watching the first episode, you realize you're watching the trainwreck you never knew you needed to watch. Also, keep in mind that this is a documentary series, so all of this is real, disturbing, and AMAZING.

The show revolves around Joe Exotic (obviously not his real last name) who owns over 220 tigers on his property on which he charges guests to tour and take pictures with tiger cubs. Joe describes himself as a "gay, gun-carrying redneck with a mullet", and that would be enough for me to watch right there, but we haven't even scratched the surface. There's also Bhagavan "Doc" Antle who owns The Institute for Greatly Endangered Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.) Doc is set up more like a cult leader with a harem of women who work for him and are also his wives(?) and of course he has an interesting long dyed blonde ponytail, because an average look is just not what tiger owners do. Oh and did I mention the name "Bhagavan" means "God"? Yes, he thinks very highly of himself. Then there's Miami drug lord Mario Tabraue who only owns a bunch of tigers so he can seem like a real businessman instead of a drug dealer. Finally, there is Joe's arch enemy, Carol Baskin, who owns Big Cat Rescue, which seems like the anti-organization of all these colorful characters, but actually might be the worst of all.

Even if "Tiger King" stopped at just the owners, it's incredibly satisfying, but their employees are just as entertaining if not the glue that holds everything together. We have a girl who got her arm ripped off by a tiger but didn't want to make a big deal of it, Joe's tooth-deprived husband, an employee who has two prosthetic legs NOT due to a tiger attack, all of Doc's female employees who have had open relationships with Doc, and the list goes on. Oh, and did I mention Joe Exotic is also a country singer who has awesomly cringe-worthy videos? Yes, it's the gift that keeps on giving.

Bottom line - "Tiger Kings" is the disaster you never knew you always wanted to see. You literally can't look away...and why would you want to?