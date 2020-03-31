Kids Make Video Tribute to Dr. Acton

At Monday's press conference, Governor Mike DeWine wanted to recognize some of the heroes in the medical field on National Doctor's Day. He made a specal point to thank Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton, who has been very vocal during the coronavirus crisis and has been one of the main reasons Dewine has acted so quickly trying to flatten the curve.

At the end of the press conference, DeWine shared a video tribute featuring a compilation of children playing out one of her recent quotes. Dr. Acton said "I want all of you at home to don your cape, don that cape and keep being a force for good." The video shows that clip at the beginning, then shows short videos of kids wearing capes and pretending to be her and saying encouraging words.