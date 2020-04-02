Joe Exotic's Husband Reveals New Details About Their Relationship

Among the many strange things you saw on Netflix's Tiger King, (and there was A LOT to take in), one of the most bizarre things was Joe Exotic's relationships with his ex-husbands and current husband. Joe is a super eccentric guy (being nice here) with a dyed blonde mullet, wacky fashion choices, and in his late 50s, which was at least 30 years older than any of his husbands. What was the draw?

Joe's husband Dillon was on Andy Cohen Live yesterday and talked about his thoughts on the Netflix show and also revealed Joe has been placed in COVID-19 isolation in prison. The 24 year old married Joe in December of 2017 when he was only 22.

When asked if the animals were part of the allure for being with Joe, Dillon said "Oh, 100%. I mean, I was in a really bad place when I met Joe. I was just going through a lot of things, I was an addict. Being around the animals gave me a purpose. It felt like I was actually doing something with my life. It brought me out of my depression. It was like my own little rehab."

In the interview, Andy also asked if Dillon was in touch with any of Joe's exs like John Finlay (the guy with single digit teeth.) "Yeah, with John, he was always at the park. It was kind of frustrating, he acted like he was entitled to a lot of things, he would walk in the house whenever he felt like it. I don't know, he wasn't a bad guy but just not necessarily someone I wanted to be around all the time."

Dillon also said he speaks to Joe 3-5 times a day. Joe is serving 22 years in federal prison for trying to put a hit out on his nemesis - Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin.

Andy asked if Dillon is still in love with Joe. He answered, "I do love Joe, he's been there for me through my darkest times and I'm not just going to dip out and abandon him when he needs me most."

Dillon said he wasn't ready for the fame of being a part of the biggest series on TV right now. "My life wasn't supposed to be put on blast kind of, I wasn't prepared for that. But Joe, you know, he's a really good guy. He may have made some sketchy decisions but I know he regrets them. His intentions are really good at heart."

Is "love is blind" an insensitive thing to say here? Probably...I won't say it...you were thinking it though...