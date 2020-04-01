Jack Black's Shirtless Tik Tok Dance is FIRE

So most of us are quarantined, and most of us are looking for things to do to entertain us. Enter Jack Black. He made his Tik Tok debut this week with a dance video of him in his backyard wearing only his shorts, cowboy boots, and a cowboy hat. All I can say is WOW. The energy level, the skill, the originality. I give him a 10. I needed that smile and you probably do too. Enjoy.