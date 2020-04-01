Jack Black's Shirtless Tik Tok Dance is FIRE

April 1, 2020
Brian Conroy
Jack Black dance video

(Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

So most of us are quarantined, and most of us are looking for things to do to entertain us. Enter Jack Black. He made his Tik Tok debut this week with a dance video of him in his backyard wearing only his shorts, cowboy boots, and a cowboy hat. All I can say is WOW. The energy level, the skill, the originality. I give him a 10. I needed that smile and you probably do too. Enjoy.

#StayAtHome Dance ✂️ @taylorstephens -- @therealimaginarybear New #JablinskiGames is live. Link in bio.

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

Tags: 
Jack Black
Tik Tok
dance

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen's Stylist Bradley Gives Us The Cut On What To Do With Your Hair During Social Distancing WDOKFM: On-Demand
What In The World To Do With Your Kids Today? - 03/23/20 WDOKFM: On-Demand
What In The World To Do With Your Kids Today - March 20th 2020 WDOKFM: On-Demand
What To Do With Your Kids Today, March 18th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Kristin from Perfectly Destressed - March 17th 2020 WDOKFM: On-Demand
What Should We Do With Our Kids Today - 3.16.20 WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes