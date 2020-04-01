Dr. Oz Answers - Do You Need to Wear a Mask?

April 1, 2020
Dr. Oz talks about the need for face masks

A pretty big debate is going around right now on whether to wear a mask to protect yourself from the coronavirus. When you go out, you see them, but you probably see more people without them. So what does that mean for you? Do you need one to protect yourself from the people who don't wear them? Do I only need one if I'M sick? Or should we just save them for the medical profesionals? Okay, so LOTS of questions, but where do we go for answers? Dr. Oz, of course.

Dr. Oz says as far as the N95 surgical masks, we should probably save those for the people working at the hospitals. There are a shortage of them anyway and the medical professionals are directly in front of sick people all day long. If you want to wear a mask, he suggests making your own. Make a fashion statement out of it, be flashy if you want, but don't get a false sense of security just because you're wearing one. If you're always adjusting it and moving it around touching your face, you're putting yourself more at risk and doing more harm than good.

Where has Dr. Oz been lately? He's been in his basement for the last 10 days and suggests you do the same. Maybe not the basement, but stay home...and watch his show...

