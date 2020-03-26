Can Coronavirus Live on Packaging in the Grocery Store?

We're all trying to be careful in the grocery store with social distancing, but what if the problem is actually on the packaging on the food we buy? A doctor in Michigan posted a video this week about safely getting food from the grocery store during this pandemic. He said that it's not just about wiping down the shopping cart when you walk in. You have to do a lot more than that.

Some of his tips include minimizing the time it takes for you to shop, only touch the items you actually buy, and don't stand around reading labels when you should just be trying to get your items and get out of there.

He also says the virus can live on cardboard for 24 hours, so while there wouldn't be anything on the actual food inside, you'll want to throw away the box or packaging right away.