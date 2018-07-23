SNEAK-PEEK: Boy George & Culture Club Setlist
Wednesday, August 8th at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
July 23, 2018
After 150 million singles & records sold globally, 2018 marks a new era for Boy George and Culture Club, as they are currently working on their first new music in 20 years. The tour setlist will celebrate some of their biggest hits plus gives fans an advance listen to new songs.
As we wait patiently for them to bring their tour to the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on August 8th, let's take a look at what the setlist might look like:
- Let's Dance (David Bowie cover)
- It's a Miracle
- I'll Tumble 4 Ya
- Let Somebody Love You
- Time (Clock of the Heart)
- Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?
- The Truth Is a Runaway Train
- Different Man
- Miss Me Blind
- Church of the Poison Mind
- You Give Me Hope
- Addicted to Love (Robert Palmer cover)
- Karma Chameleon