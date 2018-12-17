What's Your Favorite Classic Holiday Song?

From a "White Christmas" to a "Holly Jolly" one

December 17, 2018
Bob Diehl
Andy Williams, Perry Como, Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra

Getty Images

It’s Christmastime again. Time to hang the lights and dust off the old decorations that reappear every holiday season. There’s lots of music that reappears this time each year as well - from the classics to newer hits by today’s top artists.

We want to know what your favorite classic Christmas song is. Here are the nominees:

Bobby Helms - Jingle Bell Rock

Andy Williams - It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

The Ronettes – Sleigh Ride

Frank Sinatra – Mistletoe and Holly

Nat King Cole – The Christmas Song

The Carpenters – Merry Christmas Darling

Perry Como – (There’s No Place Like) Home for the Holidays

Burl Ives – A Holly Jolly Christmas

Bing Crosby – White Christmas

Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

 

 

