Watch The Rock Sing 'Happy Birthday' To His Little Girl
Dwayne Johnson's baby hits the 6 month milestone
October 18, 2018
Six months doesn’t really constitute a birthday, but it didn’t stop Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson from singing, and it shouldn’t stop you from watching.
On Instagram, The Rock posted" “Happy 6 month Birthday to our lil’ disrupter, Tiana Gia. We’re a family of non-traditionalists so we celebrate everything.”
Watch The Rock sing “Happy Birthday” to his little girl.
Johnson and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian two daughters together. He also has a 16-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.