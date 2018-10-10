Watch The Latest "Mean Tweets: Music Edition" On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

P!nk, Elvis Costello, Korn, The Strokes, Luke Bryan, Tyga and more

October 10, 2018
Bob Diehl
Pink, The Strokes, Luke Bryan, Tyga

© Press Association / Raphael Dias/Getty Images / © Admedia, Inc / © Press Association

Twitter isn’t always the friendliest place to be, especially for people in the public eye. Fortunately, there are plenty of celebrities who are able to brush off the harsh criticism from “fans” and poke a little fun at themselves. That brings us to the latest round of Jimmy Kimmel Live’s “Mean Tweets – Music Edition.”

P!nk, Elvis Costello, Korn, The Strokes, Luke Bryan, and Tyga are among those on the hot seat this time. Take a look.

