Watch the Full Trailer for Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

It’s a movie about a TV star and his stunt double whose lives intersect with Charles Manson and his infamous bad deeds. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood received a 6-minute standing ovation after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, and the full trailer has been released.

In true Tarantino style, we don’t know exactly how the various storylines will come together. The filmmaker even made a plea to Cannes moviegoers to avoid spoiling the movie for others.

Related: Who Is Aaron Paul Playing in the New 'Westworld' Trailer?

The trailer brings 1969 Hollywood to life with actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double (Brad Pitt) ending up on the Spahn Movie Ranch. Manson lived there with the gang of brainwashed hippy followers who killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and others in the hills above Los Angeles.

The star-studded ensemble cast also features Margot Robbie as Tate, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Tim Roth, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham and the late Luke Perry.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set to be released in theaters on July 26th – almost exactly 50 years to the day of the Manson murders.