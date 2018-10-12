Sting and Shaggy Channel Miami Vice In New Video

“Gotta Get My Baby Back” follows the buddy cop theme

October 12, 2018
Bob Diehl
Shaggy (left) and Sting perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London

© Press Association

It’s Sting’s last day on the force, but he and partner Shaggy have one final assignment before he retires. That’s the set-up for the new video for the unlikely duo’s song “Gotta Get Back My Baby.”

Related: WATCH: Sting & Shaggy Share Details About Their Awkward First Encounter

“My Baby” in this case ends up being the boss’ prized car, and when it gets stolen by the bad girl Sting and Shaggy were initially after, Shaggy’s reaction is priceless. Check it out.

Sting and Shaggy are on the road in support of their 44/876 album. We caught up with them before the tour began. Shaggy told us about hearing his song “Oh Carolina” in a cab the first time around.

Tags: 
Sting
Shaggy
44/876

Recent Podcast Audio
Des Talks With Danny Wood of NKOTB WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 12th 2018 Edition! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jacqueline Gerling from the Cleveland Metroparks Talks About Boo at the Zoo! WDOKFM: On-Demand
John Goehrke From The Rock Hall Talks About the 2019 Rock Hall Nominees WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 5th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Chef Jonathon Sawyer Calls In About New Book: House of Vinegar WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes