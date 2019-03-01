Stevie Nicks Calls Harry Styles Her Love Child

Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles come from different worlds and generations, but music is the great equalizer and it binds them together. The Fleetwood Mac singer is so fond of the former One Direction member that she called him her love child in a new wide-ranging Rolling Stone interview.

“He’s Mick (Fleetwood)’s and my love child,” she said. “When Harry came into our lives, I said, ‘Oh my God, this is the son I never had.’ So I adopted him.”

Related: Campaign Calls for Stevie Nicks to Work Shift at Fleetwood McDonald’s

Nicks said she was happy that Styles branched out into rock and roll on his debut, self-titled solo album in 2017. Signs of the mutual respect between the two artists also emerged that year. Styles performed Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” on the BBC’s Live Lounge.

Earlier in 2017, Nicks joined Styles on-stage at the Troubadour in West Hollywood for two songs with some of her most beloved vocals: “Landslide” and “Leather and Lace.”

Nicks is about to become the first woman ever inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. She’s celebrating with Stand Back – a career-spanning collection of solo albums that will start being released on March 29th – the day of her induction.