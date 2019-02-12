Sharon Stone Joins Aerosmith On-Stage at Intimate Benefit

Sharon Stone took an Aerosmith song title to heart during the band’s intimate benefit gig this week. When Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and Co. launched into “Walk This Way,” the Basic Instinct actress did just that and joined them.

About 2-and-a-half minutes into the classic song from 1975’s Toys in the Attic, Tyler helped Stone up on-stage to be his dancing partner. The actress even played a little harmonica.

It happened at a post-GRAMMYs fundraiser at Raleigh Studios Hollywood for Janie’s Fund – Tyler’s charity for abused and neglected girls. Aerosmith first brought attention to the issue with their 1989 hit “Janie’s Got a Gun.”

Aerosmith will be staying in LA for at least a few more days. The band from Boston will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Valentine’s Day. They also just added 17 more dates to their Las Vegas residency.