SCREENSHOTS: Elton John Praises Taron Egerton's Singing in 'Rocketman'

Taron Egerton does not lip sync in the forthcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman, and the work he put in to emulate a legend is paying off. The actor is earning rave reviews for his singing in the film, and has received the highest compliment from Elton himself.

Paramount Pictures has just released a promotional video that showcases Egerton’s vocal abilities. Music producer Giles Martin says in the clip that Elton John didn’t think he had ever heard anyone sing his songs better than Egerton did.

“I don’t think there’s anyone in the world who could’ve played Elton,” Martin said. “It’s Taron’s role.”

“Elton’s songs have defined moments in people’s lives,” said Egerton. “The songs should all come from a place of character.”

Rocketman is being billed as an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years. Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard also star. The movie is scheduled to be released this summer. Watch the trailer below.