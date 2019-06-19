Pink Releases Video for "90 Days" Co-Starring Husband Carey Hart

P!nk has released an emotional new video for “90 Days” featuring Wrabel from her new album Hurts 2B Human.

The family-oriented clip about the challenges of life on the road co-stars her husband, Carey Hart, and begins with a snippet of P!nk on Ellen talking about her kids.

P!nk said in an Instagram video that the clip was directed by one of her dancers, Remi Bakkar.

“We have a surprise for you all,” P!nk announced. “I ran around the streets of Portland and Detroit while we were on tour in the world and we shot a video for one of my favorite songs from Hurts 2B Human: “90 Days”… It’s shot just for fun – just because we wanted to.”

P!nk is on tour in Europe this summer and recently talked to RADIO.COM about her must-see live shows. The connection she feels with her fans during a concert is not something every artist enjoys.

“When a person is present and just in their body and joyful, it’s such a gift back to me because it’s something we’re experiencing together,” she said.