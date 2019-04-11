Mariah Carey's Icon Status Will be Confirmed at Billboard Music Awards

18 number one singles. 6 number one albums. And a whopping 79 total weeks atop the Hot 100. The resume is surely there for Mariah Carey to take home a prestigious honor at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Mimi will be presented with the Icon Award during the ceremony next month in Las Vegas, where she will also perform live. Previous Icon recipients include Janet Jackson, Prince and Celine Dion.

Carey’s reign began in 1990 with the release of her self-titled debut album. It featured a string of hits including “Vision of Love” and “Someday.” By 1993’s Music Box, Mariah was really showing off her versatility and range on the ballads “Hero” and “Without You.” By the end of the decade, she had become the only artist to top the Hot 100 in every year of any decade.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson on May 1st at 8pm ET.