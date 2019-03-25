Lionel Richie Announces New Live Album and Tour

If you didn’t catch Lionel Richie during his recent Vegas residency, you’re in luck – the “All Night Long” singer is bringing the show to you. The new album Live from Las Vegas will be released on August 23rd.

The album will feature hits from Richie’s solo career and from his time with the The Commodores. A deluxe edition will include three additional tracks, and a Target edition will include another three songs.

“I am so excited to bring my Live from Las Vegas album to life and to share it with my fans,” Richie said in a statement. “Also, I’m really looking forward to going on tour and performing for everyone this summer – it’s going to be one big party.”

Live from Las Vegas Track List:

01. Easy – My Love

02. Truly

03. You Are

04. Stuck on You

05. Dancing on the Ceiling

06. Three Times a Lady

07. Sail On

08. Brick House

09. Hello

10. Say You, Say Me

11. We are the World

12. All Night Long

Deluxe Edition

13. Fancy Dancer

14. Sweet Love

15. Lady You Bring Me Up

Target Edition

13. Running with the Night

14. Penny Lover

15. Just to Be Close

The new album is not the only big news from Lionel Richie. The American Idol judge will be hitting the road for a summer tour. It begins on May 28th in Sugar Land, TX and wraps up August 30th in St. Paul, MN. Tickets for most dates go on sale to the public on March 29th, with each purchase including a copy of the forthcoming live album.