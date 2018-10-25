Justin Bieber Can’t Vote But Says You Should

Pop star urges fans to head to polls for midterms

October 25, 2018
Bob Diehl
Justin Bieber warms up prior to the 2018 NBA All-Star Game Celebrity Game

Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Justin Bieber won’t be voting in the upcoming midterm elections, but only because he’s a Canadian citizen. The pop star is the latest celebrity to urge fans to head to the polls on November 6th.

He tweeted: “Living in the US I see how this country affects not only people here but all around the world. There are so many things people need help with that I hope all of you who can get out and Vote and make your voices heard. I would if I could :)”

Check out the responses here:

Tags: 
Justin Bieber

