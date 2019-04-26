Watch Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd Perfectly Recreate 80s Video "You Spin Me Round"

There are a handful of music videos that perfectly sum up the 80s. Journey’s “Separate Ways” is one of them. Another is "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” by the British new wave band Dead or Alive.

Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd were inspired to do a shot by shot recreation for the latter video on The Tonight Show. The outlandish outfits, big hair, cheesy choreography and budget set are all there. In other words – it’s amazing.

"You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” often find its way onto “one hit wonder” lists, and has been featured in movies and TV numerous times, including in the opening scene of Adam Sandler’s The Wedding Singer. The song from 1985 will never die!