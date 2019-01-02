GRAMMY Awards: Best Pop Vocal Album Nominees

The competition is stiff for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 61st GRAMMY Awards. From the 21-year-old Fifth Harmony alum to the biggest name in pop music, these artists are responsible for many of the songs that were on your playlist in 2018.

There’s also some battles within the battle among seasoned veterans and relative newcomers. So, let the debate begin.

CAMILA CABELLO – Camila

The solo debut from the Cuban-American star exploded out of the gate on the strength of the lead single, “Havana.”

KELLY CLARKSON – Meaning of Life

Another nominee who got her start on a reality TV show, Clarkson has been in the game much longer of course, and she showed no signs of slowing day on her eighth studio album.

ARIANA GRANDE – Sweetener

Another big and tumultuous year for the pop star included an album that produced three top 20 singles.

SHAWN MENDES – Shawn Mendes

The Canadian singer-songwriter’s self-titled third studio album was also his third number one.

P!NK – Beautiful Trauma

Alecia Moore’s seventh studio album, her first in five years, was buoyed by the club single “What About Us.”

TAYLOR SWIFT - Reputation

You can’t have a pop vocal album category without Tay Tay. Her seventh studio album featured the record-breaking single, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

The 2019 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live on CBS from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.