Feud Alert: Jamie Lee Curtis is Not Pleased with the Fiji Water Girl

What the actress is saying about the Golden Globes stunt

January 10, 2019
Bob Diehl
Jamie Lee Curtis at the 76th Golden Globe Awards

© 1 - Sipa USA

Some people thought the photobombing “Fiji Water Girl” was the real winner at the Golden Globes. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis did not.

In case you missed it, actress and model Kelleth Cuthbert made sure to get herself in as many red carpet pictures as possible on Sunday night – giving the official water of the Golden Globes its proper product placement.

But Curtis was not amused. The Halloween actress looked at Cuthbert as if she were Michael Myers and voiced her displeasure on Twitter:

“So, I specifically moved away from the blatant Fiji & Moet promotions. I knew there was a photographer poised & I moved as I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people before they try 2 take their picture with them.”

Some fans on social media backed Curtis, saying the stunt was tacky. Others said it should be expected that sponsors of the show would be omnipresent.

