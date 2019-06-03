Billy Joel Performs "Pour Some Sugar on Me" with Joe Elliott of Def Leppard

Billy Joel usually has something fun up his sleeve during his longtime residency at Madison Square Garden, but on Sunday night his surprise collaboration was extra sweet.

About midway through his 20+ song set, the piano man asked the crowd to welcome Joe Elliott of Def Leppard to the stage. The singer waved to the audience and embraced Joel before the band launched into “Pour Some Sugar On Me.” The song was a huge hit for Def Leppard starting in 1987 and hasn’t stopped being heard everywhere since.

#JoeElliott from @DefLeppard stopped by to give The Garden a little Sunday Night Sugar with some help from @billyjoel! #BillyJoelMSG (--: thelaurenstark / IG) pic.twitter.com/1kSb7yrsFR — MSG (@TheGarden) June 3, 2019

Last night wasn’t the first time Joel and Elliott teamed up on the third single from Def Leppard’s Hysteria album. The two performed the anthem at Fenway Park in Boston last summer.

Joel is always mixing things up during his legendary run at his hometown arena. He also covered “Layla” by Derek and the Dominos last night, along with “Dancing in the Street” by Martha Reeves and the Vandellas with Crystal Taliefero on vocals.