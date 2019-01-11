Ariana Grande Announces "7 Rings" Release Date + Cover

Track was first teased in "thank u,next" video

January 11, 2019
Bob Diehl

The mystery of the “7 Rings” is about to come full circle. Ariana Grande has announced a release date for the track that was first teased with an easter egg in her video for “thank u, next.”

“7 Rings” will drop on January 18th as Grande tweeted below with the cover art.

The instrumental of the song was first previewed at the beginning of the video for “thank u, next,” and then later in the video “7 Rings” appears on the license plate of Grande’s Porsche. The scene recreates part of Legally Blonde.

Grande previosuly told fans on twitter that the song was about a time she bought several friends rings after a day of too much drinking in New York.

Grande is working on her 5th studio album and is set to headline Coachella in April.

Tags: 
pop
Ariana Grande
7 Rings

Recent Podcast Audio
Chef Joshua Ingraham Talks About His Appearence on NBC's "The Titan Games" WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene With Andrew Zelman - January 10th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Troupe Members From Disney on Ice! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Curtis Danburg From The Indians Talks About TribeFest! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checking The Cleveland Scene - Andrew Zelman, January 4th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Best of The Jen and Tim Show - 2018 WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes