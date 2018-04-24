BINGE-ALERT: Here's What's Coming To Netflix In May
April 24, 2018
Even though the weather is beginning to warm up, it seems like we'll have to find some time to binge Netflix. What are you most excited for?
- Shrek
- Mamma Mia!
- Scandal - Season 7
- Scream 2
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4
- Girlfriend's Guide To Divorce - Season 4
- The Phantom of the Opera
- Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
- A Little Help with Carol Burnett
- John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City