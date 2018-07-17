Beyoncé and Jay-Z OTR II Setlist
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are bringing their OTR II tour to Cleveland on July 25th and we seriously cannot wait.
* * * SPOILERS AHEAD * * * POTENTIALLY NSFW * * *
Based on a setlist from a previous show in the UK, it's predicted their performance will look something like this:
- Holy Grail
- Part II (On the Run)
- '03 Bonnie & Clyde
- Drunk in Love
- Diva / Clique
- Dirt Off Your Shoulder
- On to the Next One
- F*ckwithmeyouknowigotit
- ***Flawless / Feeling Myself
- Naughty Girl
- Big Pimpin'
- Run This Town
- Baby Boy
- Mi Gente (Remix) / You Don't Love Me (No, No, No)
- Bam
- Hold Up / Countdown
- Sorry
- 99 Problems
- Ring the Alarm
- Don't Hurt Yourself
- I Care / 4:44
- Song Cry
- Resentment
- Family Feud
- Upgrade U
- Ni**as in Paris
- Beach Is Better
- Formation
- Run the World (Girls)
- Public Service Announcement
- The Story of O.J.
- Déjà Vu
- Crazy in Love
- Freedom
- U Don't Know
- Young Forever / Perfect Duet
- APESH*T