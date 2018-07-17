Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Sipa USA

Beyoncé and Jay-Z OTR II Setlist

July 17, 2018

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are bringing their OTR II tour to Cleveland on July 25th and we seriously cannot wait.

* * * SPOILERS AHEAD * * * POTENTIALLY NSFW * * *

Based on a setlist from a previous show in the UK, it's predicted their performance will look something like this:

  • Holy Grail
  • Part II (On the Run)
  • '03 Bonnie & Clyde
  • Drunk in Love
  • Diva / Clique
  • Dirt Off Your Shoulder
  • On to the Next One
  • F*ckwithmeyouknowigotit
  • ***Flawless / Feeling Myself
  • Naughty Girl
  • Big Pimpin'
  • Run This Town
  • Baby Boy
  • Mi Gente (Remix) / You Don't Love Me (No, No, No)
  • Bam
  • Hold Up / Countdown
  • Sorry
  • 99 Problems
  • Ring the Alarm
  • Don't Hurt Yourself
  • I Care / 4:44
  • Song Cry
  • Resentment
  • Family Feud
  • Upgrade U
  • Ni**as in Paris
  • Beach Is Better
  • Formation
  • Run the World (Girls)
  • Public Service Announcement
  • The Story of O.J.
  • Déjà Vu
  • Crazy in Love
  • Freedom
  • U Don't Know
  • Young Forever / Perfect Duet
  • APESH*T
Tags: 
Beyonce
Jay-Z
otr ii
on the road 2

