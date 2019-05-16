Berea-Midpark Titans Visit Browns Facility, Get Huge Surprise

Talk about a great way to end the school year!!

The boys of the Berea Midpark High School Titans football team thought they were heading to the Cleveland Browns Training Facility to see the guys in action but, little did they know, the NFL team had something special in store. After touring the facility, the Titans were surprised with $25,000 worth of new helmets from Xenith through the Browns HELMETS program in collaboration with Xenith, University Hospitals and Ohio Lottery.

Watch the video below to see the reactions!