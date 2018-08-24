Local Students Welcomed Like Celebrities On First Day Of School

August 24, 2018
Fall
Features

On August 24th, Berea-Midpark Middle School -- formerly Middleburg Heights Junior High -- celebrated the first day of school in style. Students were greeted at the doors by faculty and staff with way more than just the standard hello.

Between the velvet ropes, colored balloons and the DJ spinning tunes, there's no doubt these students felt like rockstars upon their arrival. Teachers even asked for students' autographs AND there was a fancy backdrop for professional First Day photos. How cool is that?!

That is one amazing way to kick off the school year!

back to school

