Victory Park To Host 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular

Victory Park Ohio will be hosting a 4th of July fireworks display this Saturday in North Ridgeville.

The event will begin on July 4 at 7 p.m., with fireworks set to blast off on 10 p.m., and is perfect for families searching for fun activities to due amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for the event can only be purchased in advance online.

Victory Park Ohio will be enforcing social distancing and requires all guests to adhere to rules posted on the website and ticketing site.

Tickets are per vehicle, not per person. General Admission Parking is $20, Preferred Parking is $25 and VIP is $65. Net proceeds from the event will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio and Canine Superheroes Foundation.

Food and beverages will be available to purchase on-site from local vendors.

Victory Park Ohio is located at 7777 Victory Lane in North Ridgeville.