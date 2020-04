Train's 'Calling All Angels' is a beautiful song, but it means a lot more during this time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Our front line workers are doing all they can to keep us going, and we're so thankful for them.

Listen to Pat Monahan and Train's exquisite new version of the song, and feel free to share with those who are working the front lines!