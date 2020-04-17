The Willoughbys Premieres On Netflix On Wednesday!
Check out these fun kid's activity sheets
April 17, 2020
Netflix has provided print-at-home activity sheets in support of their upcoming film, The Willoughbys, which starts streaming April 22!
Download the sheets here, or click each images for a high-resolution image you can download.
THE WILLOUGHBYS – Streaming Wednesday, April 22
Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.
Starring: Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Ricky Gervais