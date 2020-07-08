Tommy Shaw Performs 'Fooling Yourself' With Cleveland Contemporary Youth Orchestra

There are plenty of feel-good stories coming out of Cleveland despite the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the community at large.

To commemorate the 33rd anniversary of Styx's 1977 album 'The Grand Illusion,' Tommy Shaw collaborated with the Cleveland Youth Orchestra for a Zoom/quarantine version of “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man).”

The production of the video is undeniably top-notch, which features over 90 members of the CYO, ages 12 to 18.

Shaw's part of the performance was filmed on his iPhone in Nashville and sent to Contemporary Youth Orchestra director Liza Grossman, who then distributed rehearsal packages to her students to nail down and record their parts to send back.

You can find out more about the production and 'making-of' the video here.

To donate to the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, visit here.