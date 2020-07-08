Tommy Shaw Performs 'Fooling Yourself' With Cleveland Contemporary Youth Orchestra

The project was in development for weeks with the Styx member

July 8, 2020
Ben Fontana
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 14: Tommy Shaw of Styx performs at Inspire Nashville 2: A Celebration for Possibilities, Inc. at Marathon Music Works on October 14, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Inspire Nashville)

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Inspire Nashville)

Categories: 
Features
Local

There are plenty of feel-good stories coming out of Cleveland despite the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the community at large.

To commemorate the 33rd anniversary of Styx's 1977 album 'The Grand Illusion,' Tommy Shaw collaborated with the Cleveland Youth Orchestra for a Zoom/quarantine version of “Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man).”

The production of the video is undeniably top-notch, which features over 90 members of the CYO, ages 12 to 18.

Shaw's part of the performance was filmed on his iPhone in Nashville and sent to Contemporary Youth Orchestra director Liza Grossman, who then distributed rehearsal packages to her students to nail down and record their parts to send back.

You can find out more about the production and 'making-of' the video here.

To donate to the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, visit here.

Tags: 
cleveland
tommy shaw
Styx
Contemporary Youth Orchestra
newsletter

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Interview Joe Toohey, New Anchor On Fox 8 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tom Kramig, CEO of the Lake Erie Crushers, Talks Fireworks In Avon WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards from UH Rainbow Talks Latest COVID-19 News, June 25th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tony Clark, VP of Communications for Cedar Point, Talks "Light Up The Point" WDOKFM: On-Demand
"Justice For All" Panel With Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams WDOKFM: On-Demand
UH Rainbow Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Edwards Talks About Her Personal Precautions WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes