Pick Your Own Strawberries At Local Farms In Northeast Ohio!

Early June is peak season for picking your own strawberries! Thankfully, a handful of local farms right here in Northeast Ohio have options that let you pick strawberries for yourself.

What a great family fun activity!

Here are some great places to check out, but still make sure you call ahead to make sure their hours haven't changed. Also be sure to ask about berry availability, because you don't want to get there and be disappointed that they're all out, or only have pre-picked strawberries for you to buy. But that wouldn't be the worst thing in the world, although it does take some fun out of the activity of picking your own.

Some of these farms will have a basket you can purchase on site to help you collect strawberries, but it is always a good idea to bring some of your own containers as well to hold the berries whilke you pick.

Aufdenkampe Strawberry Farm in Vermillion

Call (440) 984-3844 for more details.

DuPlaga Farm in Burbank

Offering pick your own strawberries and blueberries! (330) 466-7247 for more.

Kriegs Strawberry Farm in Vermillion

Call (440) 988-9228 to learn about pre-picked vs. pick your own options.

Maurer Farm in Wooster

This year, by appointment only for strawberry and black raspberry picking.

Monroe's Orchard in Hiram

Strawberries, red raspberry, and cherries available. Call (330) 569-7464

Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland

Pick your own or pre-picked. There is also a cafe on site. (440) 729-9809.

Red Wagon Farm in Columbia Station

Website offers great tips before you head out. Call (440) 236-3007 for availability.

