Ohio's Stay-At-Home Order Extended Through The End Of May

There are plenty of exceptions

May 1, 2020
Ben Fontana
Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, Gov. Mike DeWine and Sima Merick, Director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency address guidelines for Ohioans to deal with the coronavirus including not attending indoor events including sports. They spoke

© TNS

Categories: 
Coronavirus Special Features
Features
Local
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

You can go ahead and scream, it's ok.

Ohio's stay-at-home order has been extended another month. Director of the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Amy Acton, signed the extension late Thursday. The order now goes through May 29 at 11:59 p.m.

According to Fox 8, Ohioans must “stay at home or at their place of residence except as allowed in this Order.” 

Beginning on May 1, medical providers, including dentists, can resume non-essential surgeries and procedures.

On May 4, manufacturing, distribution and construction businesses can reopen. General office environments can also reopen, however, allowing employees to work from home is strongly encouraged.

Retail stores in Ohio can reopen on May 12th. Stores that restrict their operations to curbside pickup, delivery or appointment-only can reopen on May 1. The number of customers is limited to 10 at a time.

Tags: 
Covid-19
Coronavirus
ohio

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - April 30th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Matchmaker Ashley From It's Just Lunch Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
UH Rainbow Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Edwards Answers Questions About COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Better Business Bureau Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Answers Questions of Sterilizing and Coronavirus' Peak WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With A Survivor Of Coronavirus Who Shares Her Story WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes