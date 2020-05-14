Non And Low Contact Sports Can Resume In Ohio On May 26

May 14, 2020
Ben Fontana
Sports are back in Ohio, starting on May 26th.

Some sports that is.

According to Ohio Governor Dewine, low and non impact sports can resume on May 26.

Other high impact sports are being considered. 

Additionally, the governor announced that pools can re-open on May 26.

Horse racing can also resume on May 22, with no fans allowed in attendance.

