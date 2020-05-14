Non And Low Contact Sports Can Resume In Ohio On May 26

Sports are back in Ohio, starting on May 26th.

Some sports that is.

According to Ohio Governor Dewine, low and non impact sports can resume on May 26.

Other high impact sports are being considered.

Low-contact or non-contact sports can resume on May 26 if they can meet safety protocols. More details on safety protocols will be posted soon at https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb. Other high-contact sports are still being considered. pic.twitter.com/5NPyDzslYI — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 14, 2020

Additionally, the governor announced that pools can re-open on May 26.

Pools can reopen on May 26 if they are regulated by local health departments. This guidance is not for water parks or amusement parks. These will be addressed in the near future. pic.twitter.com/3h9DJdLBwS — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 14, 2020

Horse racing can also resume on May 22, with no fans allowed in attendance.