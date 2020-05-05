Ohio Restaurants Re-Open Date Announcement Expected This Week

The Governor is going to roll out a plan

May 5, 2020
Ben Fontana
Situation in North Italian restaurants because of Coronavirus...
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

With the Moving in May initiative in Ohio, folks are anxiously awaiting news of when restaurants will be able to re-open. That announcement is expected to be said by Ohio Governor Mike Dewine this week. 

On March 15, DeWine said eating and drinking at all restaurants and bars will cease operation. However, businesses that serve food will be able to provide carry out and delivery orders for customers.

The Ohio Department of Health and DeWine have put together a restaurant advisory group to advise other restaurants and bars on how to open safely.

The list represents every type of restaurant from McDonald's to Barrio.

The list can be found here.

We'll see what the Governor says later this week about the re-opening date of Ohio restaurants, but one thing is for sure, with the re-open there will be new guidelines for both customers and employees. 

More on this story here from Channel 19 News, Cleveland.

 

