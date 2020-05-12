Ohio Massage And Tattoo Parlors Can Now Open May 15

With proper safety protocols, of course!

May 12, 2020
Ben Fontana
JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - APRIL 27: A closed tattoo parlor is seen on April 27, 2020 in Jersey City, New Jersey. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued his stay at home order on March 21st which closed non-essential business and halted public gatherings i

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Coronavirus Special Features
Local
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

Fresh off Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's press conference today...

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also set May 15th as the date hair salons and barbershops can re-open.

Retail opened May 12th in Ohio as well.

Tags: 
Massage
ohio
Spa
tattoo
Coronavirus

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - May 7th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - May 7th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - April 30th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Matchmaker Ashley From It's Just Lunch Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
UH Rainbow Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Edwards Answers Questions About COVID-19 WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Better Business Bureau Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes