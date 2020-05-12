Ohio Massage And Tattoo Parlors Can Now Open May 15

Fresh off Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's press conference today...

NEW: Massage locations and tattoos/piercing businesses will be permitted to reopen with proper safety protocols on May 15th. #ResponsibleRestartOhio pic.twitter.com/3pq00E5I0P — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2020

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also set May 15th as the date hair salons and barbershops can re-open.

Retail opened May 12th in Ohio as well.