Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Lifts Stay At Home Order

May 20, 2020
Ben Fontana
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

Everyday in Ohio things change and today maybe the biggest of the all. 

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has lifted the stay at home order that was set to expire May 29.

He said today in his press conference, "The current “Safe At Home” order will be replaced with an “Urgent Health Advisory: Ohioans Protecting Ohioans” order. We are now moving from orders to strong recommendations,this is a new phase in our battle against the virus.”

