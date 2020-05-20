Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Lifts Stay At Home Order

Everyday in Ohio things change and today maybe the biggest of the all.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has lifted the stay at home order that was set to expire May 29.

He said today in his press conference, "The current “Safe At Home” order will be replaced with an “Urgent Health Advisory: Ohioans Protecting Ohioans” order. We are now moving from orders to strong recommendations,this is a new phase in our battle against the virus.”

Urgent Health Advisory - Ohioans Protecting Ohioans:



We are now moving from orders to strong recommendations. This is a new phase in our battle against #COVID19, and it is incumbent upon each of us to protect each other. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 19, 2020

5. While our orders have included limited travel restrictions, these will now be lifted. However, while unnecessary travel within or outside of the state of Ohio is still permitted, it is not encouraged. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 19, 2020

What this comes down to now is that each of us has a responsibility to each other to slow the spread. No other time in our lives will our individual actions play a greater role in saving the lives of so many of our fellow citizens. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 19, 2020

By taking personal responsibility, Ohioans are taking the most aggressive offense against #COVID19. Our economic recovery and success as a state are dependent upon our respect for one another and on each of us taking personal responsibility to keep each other safe. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 19, 2020

NEW ➡ @OhioBWC will begin distributing at least 2 million non-medical-grade face coverings to #Ohio employers who are covered by BWC. These employers will get a package containing at least 50 face coverings. These packages will be shipped in batches beginning tomorrow. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 19, 2020

In the end, no order and no law will be as successful as a well-informed public who simply cares and respects each other. #InThisTogetherOhio #StaySafeOhio #ResponsibleRestartOhio — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 19, 2020