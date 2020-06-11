Ohio Coronavirus News: Anyone Who Wants A Test Can Get One

Plus, Amy Acton steps down as the Director of the Ohio Department of Health

June 11, 2020
Ben Fontana
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (left) and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted wear their masks while walking into the daily coronavirus news conference on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. ghows-OH-200619928-11c6f288.jpg

© Doral Chenoweth/Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

coronavirus
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

Plenty of cornavirus news today in Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's daily press conference, including the announcement of more widespread testing availability.

As reference in the above announcement, all Ohio residents, even if they are low-risk or non-symptomatic, can get a COVID-19 test

See here for an interactive map of pop-up testing centers.

Additionally, Governor DeWine announced the resignation of Dr. Amy Acton, who led all recommendations over the past several months for Ohio's social distancing guidelines and shut down over the economy across the state.

Acton's actions saved potentially hundreds of thousands from contracting COVID-19.

DeWine announced that Acton will stay on his staff in a different role, as Chief Health Advisor, rather than the head of the Ohio Department of Health.

ohio
Coronavirus
Mike DeWine
Amy Acton
