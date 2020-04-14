Cleveland and Northeast Ohio Domino’s Stores to Donate 15,000 Pizzas

Domino’s and its nationwide system of franchisees are banding together during this unprecedented crisis to do something they already do well every day: feed people pizza. Domino’s locally-owned stores throughout Cleveland and Northeast Ohio will donate 15,000 pizzas within their local communities, starting this week.



“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” said Steve Gfell, a Cleveland-area Domino’s franchisee. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help, and that means spreading a little bit of joy through pizza.”



Seventy-five Domino’s stores throughout the Cleveland and Northeast Ohio area will each donate 200 pizzas as part of this national effort, so that hospitals and medical centers, schoolkids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers, and others in need can enjoy a hot, delicious pizza.



“We want to show how much we appreciate and support those who are in need of a hot meal, and those who are on the frontline, working to save lives,” said Gfell. “We hope that this simple act will bring a small sense of normalcy and a smile to their faces.”



Together, Domino’s stores nationwide will donate more than 1.2 million pizzas, or about 10 million slices, across their communities. To read about how Domino’s franchisees and team members are giving back in their local neighborhoods, visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/stories.

