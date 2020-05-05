Mentor's Great Lakes Mall To Re-Open May 12th

May 5, 2020
Ben Fontana
Mentor's Great Lakes Mall is to re-open May 12th with new regulations and guidelines. 

The Mentor-area mall has been closed since March 23. A reopening date has been set for May 12; the date Governor Mike DeWine said Ohio retailers can begin regular in-store shopping again.

The new guidelines include:

  • Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet from other people
  • Covering the mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended
  • Do not gather in groups
  • Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies
  • Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19

Staff at the mall will be disinfecting surfaces regularly.

While the mall will be open again to the public on May 12, the individual tenants and stores may plan on resuming business at a later date.

