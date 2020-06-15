Cleveland: Listen to 'Justice For All' Wednesday at 1 pm

On Wednesday from 1 pm to 2:30pm, Entercom Cleveland will be a part of Justice For All: A Conversation about Race, Equality and Inclusion.

The program will feature Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Police Chief Calvin Williams and other area civic leaders.

The 90-minute conversation will air across 21 Cleveland area stations, and includes Destination Cleveland CEO David Gilbert and Urban League of Greater Cleveland President and CEO Marsha Mockabee.

The conversation will be moderated by award-winning veteran newswoman Romona Robinson, the first African-American woman to anchor a nightly newscast in Cleveland.

The panel will discuss how we will work together towards meaningful progress, including justice and equality for all.

Make your plans to tune in this Wednesday at 1pm to Star 102 on air or online on RADIO.COM.