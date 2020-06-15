Cleveland: Listen to 'Justice For All' Wednesday at 1 pm

Tune in for a Conversation about Race, Equality, and Inclusion

June 15, 2020
Ben Fontana
Justice For All: A Conversation about Race, Equality and Inclusion
Categories: 
Local

On Wednesday from 1 pm to 2:30pm, Entercom Cleveland will be a part of Justice For All: A Conversation about Race, Equality and Inclusion.

The program will feature Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Police Chief Calvin Williams and other area civic leaders.

The 90-minute conversation will air across 21 Cleveland area stations, and includes Destination Cleveland CEO David Gilbert and Urban League of Greater Cleveland President and CEO Marsha Mockabee.

The conversation will be moderated by award-winning veteran newswoman Romona Robinson, the first African-American woman to anchor a nightly newscast in Cleveland.

The panel will discuss how we will work together towards meaningful progress, including justice and equality for all.

Make your plans to tune in this Wednesday at 1pm to Star 102 on air or online on RADIO.COM.  

Tags: 
cleveland
newsletter

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Amy Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks The Latest In Coronavirus - June 11th 2020 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - June 4th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Le Chaperon Rouge's President Stella Moga-Kennedy Calls To Discuss Day Care and School Regulations WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Dr. Edwards On Memorial Day, Reopenings and More WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Chris Kuhar, The Executive Director of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards From UH Rainbow Joins The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes