InCuya Canceled After Just One Year

It appears that the InCuya Music Festival in downtown Cleveland is not returning for 2019.

According to Fox 8, the Cleveland Concert Company announced it is not brining back InCuya to Cleveland next summer.

The inaugural InCuya Music Festival was held on the final weekend of August on Malls B and C in the heart of downtown Cleveland.

Nationally renowned acts such as AWOLNATION, The Revivalists, Cake, New Order, and SZA took the stage to a healthy crowd.

Cleveland Concert Company board chair Sunny Nixon's statement in the news release read: “While the inaugural event showed a lot of potential, our team felt that the timing to proceed with the event in 2019 would be challenging. Building on what we learned, we’re open to considering potential options for the future.”

With other Cleveland music festivals such as LaureLive coming to northeast Ohio in the summer, it remains to be seen if other competing festivals will replace InCuya, or if the organizers will simply wait a year to revive the festival.