WonderStruck In Cleveland Officially Cancelled For 2020

Due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic and the continuation of Ohio's ban on mass gathering events, WonderStruck In Cleveland has been cancelled for 2020.

Organizers from The Elevation Group devastated to tell each of you that we must move WonderStruck in Cleveland to 2021.

Ticket holders will be contacted directly via email early next week. There will be several options, including a refund on tickets purchased.

Like you, we are massively disappointed that gathering in celebration of friends and live music cannot take place in the current environment. As we all know, at this moment we are engaged in a greater battle on multiple fronts. We cannot forget, we are all in this together. We need to work closely with one another to help put this awful nightmare behind us. And when that happens, we are going to celebrate with one helluva party in Cleveland.

The Elevation Group promises to work tirelessly over the next year in an effort to deliver the best music festival the state of Ohio has ever seen.

Two dates are currently being held for WonderStruck in Cleveland. June 12-13, 2021 and September 11-12, 2021 at Lakeland Community College.

The intention is to run in June, but in the event that the world is not ready for music festivals until later in the summer, The Elevation Group will continue to hold the September weekend.

The Elevation Festivals Team also wants to announce they are working on a special virtual event that they hope to present at the end of the summer.



