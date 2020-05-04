Honoring Cleveland's Stars In Scrubs

During National Nurses Week, Star 102 Cleveland and Cleveland Clinic want to honor our Star in Scrubs, including all those working in the medical field and keeping us safe.

So here's a big THANK YOU to all of of Cleveland's Stars in Scrubs, and especially those listed here.

If you're a nurse or you know a nurse, reach out to us here so we can say 'Thank You' and includ you on this list.

Sue, Renee, Kyley, Jen, Tab, Denise, Colena at Prestige Foot & Ankle Center

Nominated by Mandy in Medina

"These ladies show up everyday and take wonderful care of our patients, no matter what. I appreciate everything they do!"

Jessica Pember at St. John’s OR

Nominated by Jena Pember in Sheffield Lake

"She is hardworking and she does all she can to keep her family and friends safe!"

Karen Matier at the emergency room in Twinsburg

Nominated by Kelly in Cleveland

"Veteran nurse working in an emergency room!"

John Matier at the Marymount ICU

Nominated by Kelly in Cleveland

"Not only is John a Cleveland fireman working in patients home, he also is working as a RN in the ICU with COVID-19 positive paitents."

Cheryl King at Cleveland Clinic

Nominated by Pam Cercone in Uniontown

"Proud of you lil sis...love you"

Cindy Gray at Summa

Nominated by Pam Cercone in Uniontown

"Thanks sissy....I love you!"

Tom Harrison at Cleveland Clinic

Nominated by Jenn Harrison in Shaker Hts

"My husband Tom is on a rapid response team at main campus. He is part of a small team of trauma nurses and respiratory therapists who respond to emergencies around the hospital. It’s a small, tight knit team and they are all working together to help each other out by covering shifts and working extra hours during school closures because many of his colleagues have kids at home. Tom never hesitates to help a patient, help a colleague, and help his family. He is a great nurse, husband, and dad. Our hero!"

Jamie Wossilek at Akron General

Nominated by Shelley Wossilek in Wakeman

"My daughter Jamie is working hard as an ICU nurse at Akron General and at Western Hospital. She is very caring to all her patients and deserves a big shout out! We love her and are so very proud of her for taking such good care of her patients!"

Amy Martin-Madeley at MetroHealth Medical Center

Thank you for all that you do, Amy!

Eryme Flynt, BSN, RN at Cleveland Clinic

Nominated by Carla Percy in Chesterland, Ohio

"Despite the craziness of the pandemic, Eryme took a new role as assistant nurse manager on her floor and jumped right in to learn what she can do to help with this crisis. She started working more hours to accommodate this new role which also puts a burden on her family and homeschooling her 2 children. She has done an outstanding job and deserves an extra thank you for her hard work!! I’m proud of you Eryme and honored to be your friend."

Amy Mahnke at Cleveland Clinic

Nominated by Arlene Fassinger in Richfield

"My niece Amy is an amazing young woman and an exceptional nurse! She worked very hard during her school years, obtained several scholarships that helped her to get her initial degrees, and now she is working on her nurse practitioner degree. Two weeks ago, she decided that she could do more to help with the COVID-19 pandemic if she were to go to New York City with the Cleveland Clinic team, she volunteered to do so, and she is now finishing up her second week there. So very proud of her for so many reasons. Thank you, Amy! Love you!!!"

Heather Timms at Mulberry Gardens Assisted Living

Nominated by Tammy Beckett in Atwater

"Heather is always there for the whole staff! No matter what shift she has to work, she has everyone’s back! She is dedicated to her residents and coworkers!"

Jacquie Nowlin at Cleveland Clinic Southpoint

Nominated by Sarah Khan in Rocky River

"Thank you for believing in me, awarding me with endless opportunities that have helped shaped me into the nurse I have become today. I am forever grateful and appreciative for all you have done for me and other nurses. All my love to you!"

Kayla McCroskey at Brunswick Pointe

Nominated by Isabella Heinbaugh-McCroskey in Brunswick

"My sister is working almost everyday to help those at the nursing. Even though lover is in New York helping people that have been diagnosed she is staying strong to make sure everyone is safe."

Beth Bridge at Center Ridge House

Nominated by Samantha Bridge in Elyria

"She is an awesome nurse!"

Eyad Traish at Cleveland Clinic

Nominated by Ehab Traish in Youngstown

"My brother is a respiratory therapist which is very important and on the front lines saving lives and hasn’t seen his family in a month! Definitely deserves to be recognized for his efforts!"

Nicole Bito, ER Nurse at Southwest Hospital

Nominated by her Grandmother, Elizabeth Sinclair in Brook Park

"Nicole is a determined individual and has put herself through Nursing school and is now taking courses to become a Certified Nurse Practioner. She is a determined individual and will do what it takes to get things done. She is loving and caring and makes a wonderful nurse. I am so proud of her. She has not been in the industry very long but shows that it is the right career for her. I Love her very much."

Latonya and Nicole at LabCorp in Parma

Nominated by Kevin in Seven Hills

"Although they're phlebotomist and not nurses they have been continuously working through this pandemic. I would like to say THANK YOU ;)"

Tiffany Dillon in Barberton

Nominated by Sammy in Canton

"She works extremely hard everyday. And she is amazing. And me and my sister appreciate her and everything that she does."

The entire staff at South Cuburban Women's Center

Nominated by Kim Corrado in Westlake

"All of our staff kept spirits high in the office and all of our patients at ease! New moms bringing babies into the world is stressful enough! Way to go SSWC!"

Connie Monachino at Parkside Villa

Nominated by Rena Close in Middleburg Heights

"Thanks to Connie’s leadership, firm stand, and commitment to our seniors, our Residents are healthy and doing well thought this troubling time!! She does not back down when she knows she is doing the right thing!"

Kim Wright at Accord Nursing Home

Nominated by Sharon M Boryk in North Royalton

"Keep up the good work and stay strong during this trying time. Love you and thank you"

Lisa McCartin at St. John West Shore Hospital

Nominated by Sharon M Boryk in North Royalton

"Thank you for working tirelessly in the emergency room during this trying time. Stay strong."

Chris Mouhlas at Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Hospital

Nominated by Sharon M Boryk in North Royalton

"Thanks Chris for all your work with the veterans during this trying time. Stay strong and be safe"

Maria Pogorelec at Fairview Hospital

Nomianted by Erin Matts in Strongsville

"Maria is the most caring and compassionate nurse anyone could ever ask for. She truly has a heart for what she does and the people to whom she gives care. When the pandemic started, someone told her to quit her job and stay safe. Her response was “I can’t quit. This is who I am.” Truer words were never spoken. She is incredibly selfless, and though she would argue this point, she deserves recognition and praise for all of her hard work."

Sandra Remo at UH Medical Center Elyria

Nominated by Karen Howell in Grafton

"Sandra has made it her mission to become a nurse ever since she was 15 years old and became extremely ill. She gained back her health and from that time in she strived to become the best nurse she could be. She works on 8 Smythe/ICU with the critically ill, including Covid-19 patients all while working on her masters and doctorate degrees to become a nurse practitioner. She is patient, compassionate, selfless, courageous, faith filled, and works tirelessly on her 12 hour night shifts caring for those in need, with hardly any breaks in between. She comes home from the hospital mentally, physically, and spiritually exhausted more times than she cares to remember, uncontrollably crying in her car before she can even go inside. She is an amazing and humble hero, along with the entire staff on her UH floor!!"

Gay Lyn Pawlak at Marymount Hospital

Nominated by Allison Krupp in Seven Hills

"I am proud to nominate my mom, Gay Lyn Pawlak, as a true Star in Scrubs. She is a Nurse Manager at Marymount Hospital, where she has worked for over 25 years. I have seen firsthand the stress and uncertainty that this virus had had on her, but she has faced it head on with courage and strength. Recently, Marymount was designated as one of the Cleveland Clinic's "official" Covid hospitals. Obviously, this caused major concern for my mom's friends and family, but she never wavered in her determination to bring quality care and comfort to not only her patients, but to all of us as well. As a Nurse Manager in these unprecedented times, her roles and duties are changing by the day, but she never hesitates or complains. I can not think of a better candidate as a STAR IN SCRUBS. She is not only the best nurse, but the most incredible mother I could have ever wished for."

Jamie Wossilek at Akron General

Nominated by Shelley Wossilek in Wakeman

"Jamie is so caring and hard working at her 2 jobs at Akron General and at Western Hospital - bless her and her co-workers for saving lives!"

Jason Havas at Life Care Center of Westlake

Nominated by his wife in Elyria

"Thank you for being a hard working employee. You are not only a great worker but an awesome husband. Thank you for all you do!"

Erica Berger at UH Elyria Medical Center

Nominated by Stephanie Havas in Elyria

"Thank you for all your hard word during this time. You rock!"

Katie Clark at Mercy Health in Lorain

Nominated by Stephanie Havas in Elyria

"Thank you for helping people during this time. You and your unborn baby stay safe. You rock!"

Corey Dumpskie at Ely school

Nomianted by Tom & Kyle in Elyria

"Corey is a electrician building America! and doing a great job! And always making everyone smile!"

Theresa Christman RN at Lakehealth Willoughby Emergency Department

Nominated by Molly Campolo in Elyria and Kimberly in Elyria

"Theresa worked long and hard to become an RN and her work ethic and dedication to this career and patients is amazing!! So proud of Theresa!! A wonderful and compassionate Nurse and human being!" - Molly

"Theresa is a truly compassionate nurse she cares about her patients her family and friends she would do anything for anybody in her power. She is my bestie and my hero!" - Kimberly

Keonia Warren at Cleveland Clinic

Nominated by Ian Ramsay in Parma

"Hard working and dedicated"

Donna Patterson at University Hospital Parma

Nominated by Ross Patterson in Valley View

"She is a selfless, dedicated nurse. Who not only has had her wedding displaced by covid-19 but is also confronted with it at work. Remains positive by taking one day at a time."

Eileen Gullatta at Parma Hospital

Nominated by Katie Gravens in Bay Village, Sheila Downs in Cleveland, Maureen Meidenbauer in Brunswick, and Robert Downs in Brunswick

"Eileen works on a surgical step-down unit and has been caring for COVID-19 patients during the pandemic. She is so dedicated to her patients, her peers and the hospital. Eileen is a single mom of two kids who, in addition to working and loving her kids, is in school working on her RN to BSN. She is an amazing woman. Her family is so proud of her!" - Katie

"What would you like to say about him/her? Eileen is a hero who advocates for the well being of her patients and her fellow nurses. She’s also a great mom, a caring sister, and a loving daughter. She truly appreciates all the heartfelt thanks her and her colleagues in healthcare have been getting throughout this crisis. She’s a rock star!" - Sheila

"Eileen is a single Mom who pursued her nursing degree while raising two small children be because of the calling she felt to help others. She has worked tirelessly at Parma Hospital since completing her schooling 7 years ago. Eileen has been recognized for her good work by both Parma staff as well as patients and their families. For the past 4-6 weeks, Eileen has spent most of her days working on the COVID floor at Parma. While I know this has to be extremely stressful from both a professional standpoint as well as personal standpoint which concerns over the health of herself and her kids, Eileen has not complained and has embraced all of the new education on caring for those who have been infected with this terrible virus. Eileen has always been humble and has done her job because of her giving heart, not for praise. She has been so touched by the kind words and recognition that she has received from the pandemic. This recognition would mean the world to her and would be a visible reminder to her children of the sacrifices and gifts their mom has made and given." - Maureen

"She goes to work each day unselfishly among some corona virus patients and then must return each night to her two children that she supports as a single mother." - Robert

Brooke Browning at Cleveland Clinic Medical ICU

Nominated by Anonymous

"What would you like to say about him/her? Brooke is one of the most caring people I have ever met and I would be blessed to have her as my nurse. Working on the front lines in a coronavirus unit, she has kept her spirits high and always puts her patients first!"

Laura Roncalgi at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus CDU

Nominated by Tammy Buza in Willowick

"Laura is the kindest, most thoughtful nurse I ever had the pleasure of working with. She will always go above and beyond for everyone! She is someone I look up to!"

CCT Nurses & Medics at Cleveland Clinic Critical Care Transport Team

Nominated by Richie in Seven Hills

"Shout out to all the Nurses & Medics of the Critical Care Transport Team providing top care , were in this battle together and will prevail together. may God Bless us all and keep us safe during this arduous journey together as a team."

Jennifer Outrich at Metro Hispital

Nominated by June Muzen in Cleveland

"Jennifer is a labor and delivery nurse at Metro Hospital! She was deployed to the Ed to help with the Corona virus. She is my daughter and my hero! Thank you Jennifer!"

Josalyn Meyer at Cleveland Clinic

Nominated by June Mizen in Cleveland

"Josalyn is a Director of Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic. She was on the front lines of the Coronavirus swabbing people as the came through the drive in clinic at main campus. She also was in charge of setting up 500 bed hospital in the International Hotel. Josalyn is my daughter and my hero!"

Danielle Cotton at Cleveland Clinic

Nominated by Paul All in Shaker Heights

"She’s my girlfriend and just recently moved here from Texas. She has been feeling very homesick and has been working hard as a pediatric nurse. She started end of October and not even a year in, is dealing with this stuff. She’s the best! <3"

Annamarie Berg at Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital

Nominated by Chris Berg in Valley City

"Thanks for being the best nurse and daughter! Love you!"

Jennifer Rauscher RN at MetroHealth main campus

Nominated by Joy Jenkins in LaGrange

"Jennifer Rauscher we couldn’t be more proud of you being right on the frontline taking care of the COVID19 patients in the MICU. Your caring and compassion for your patients goes way beyond your job description. Thank you for all you do."

Kristen Lesdick at Cleveland Clinic PICU

Nominated by Bob Strnad in WIlloughby Hills

"Kristen is about to celebrate 20 years in the PICU at the Cleveland Clinic. I have seen people come up to her while she is with her family just to thank her for helping their children. You also can see how much she cares for these children and how much she loves them. It makes me proud to be her father."

Jessica V. at Summit County Jail

Nominated by Roseann in Akron

"Thank you for putting yourself at risk in order to take care of the people in there!! You’re an exceptional mother, grandmother, sister and nurse!! I’m so proud of you and I love you very much!"

Douglas Klier at Cleveland Clinic

Nominated by Nancy Klier in Middleburg Hts

"Thank you Doug for everything you do for the family and your patients. We are all very lucky to have you in our lives! Love, the west side Kliers"

Barbie Siegel at MetroHealth

Nominated by Rosa Pozar in Parma

"She is a customer care partner, we are on frontlines helping the nurses ,we r there eyes and ears to help them out during covid crisis! We hardly get recognized as unsung HEROES! ANGELS ALL AROUND US."

Stacey Lipchek at Rainbow babies and children’s hospital

Nominated by Taylor in Broadview Heights

"Thank you for working during this time. Love your daughter Taylor"

Jennifer Brockelbank at Metro General

Nominated by Emma Smith in Chagrin Falls

"My aunt has been working hard every day to keep us safe, while balancing her hard work with raising two kids. The whole family wants to thank her!!"

Jennifer Coddington at Cleveland Clinic

Nominated by Madison Coddington in Brunswick

"Thank you for all your hard work and always doing all that you can for everyone around you."

Karen Politi at Hillcrest Hospital

Nominated by Dale Politi in Chesterland

"Taking care of people whether it's her patients, granddaughter, daughter or me is her passion. She is truly an Angel of Mercy. Love, me...mmf"

Nancy Simpson, RN Nurse at Cleveland Clinic

Nominated by Donny Simpson Seven hills

"Our two girls are also front line nurses Deedra and Becky proud of all nurses."

Dustina Barnes at Lennox Ridge Nursing Home

Nominated by Aiden Clarke in North Ridgeville

"She is always there to help someone in need she is nice and kind and a great mom too and I love her so much she does so much and she is also an amazing caring person too we love and she has a smile that lights up the whole nursing home she's amazing and we thank her so much."

Jo Markle at Lennox Ridge

Nominated by Aiden Clarke in North Ridgeville

"She is always there to help people in need and is an amazing caring nurse and a amazing grandma too she is the type of person who is there for someone in need she an amazing person and an amazing nurse."

The nurses at J51Cardiovascular Stepdown Unit at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus

Nominated by Jessica King in North Ridgeville

"You guys are the best coworkers! Thanks for being awesome! This has been a memorable first year as a RN! Hearts for my cardiac nurses!"

Sandy R. at Cleveland Clinic

Nominated by Mary in Parma

"Faces each day with a positive attitude. Great Nurse, Amazing person."

Nancy at Metro Health

Nominated by Mary in Parma

"Despite long shifts, stays upbeat."

Amanda Arms, Megan Bokar, Tracy Fazio, Theresa Holloway & Chris Simecek