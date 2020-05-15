Gyms Can Reopen In Ohio May 26

The Governor's office is slowly restarting the state

May 15, 2020
Ben Fontana
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

It was (Ohio Governor Mike) DeWine Christmas today!

So much good news to share for Ohio re-openings, which include pools (May 26,) horse racing (May 26,) low and non contact sports (May 26,) and now gyms, campgrounds, day camps and the BMV. 

Here are the latest updates:

Gyms can reopen of May 26.

Campgrounds can open back up on May 21

The BMV will reopen on May 26

And Day Camps can resume on May 31

