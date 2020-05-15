Gyms Can Reopen In Ohio May 26
The Governor's office is slowly restarting the state
It was (Ohio Governor Mike) DeWine Christmas today!
So much good news to share for Ohio re-openings, which include pools (May 26,) horse racing (May 26,) low and non contact sports (May 26,) and now gyms, campgrounds, day camps and the BMV.
Here are the latest updates:
Gyms can reopen of May 26.
Gyms and fitness centers can reopen on May 26 if they can meet safety protocols. Protocols will be on https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb later today. pic.twitter.com/NtfyBTzp2F— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 14, 2020
Campgrounds can open back up on May 21
Campgrounds can reopen on May 21st if they can meet safety protocols. The protocols are available at https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb pic.twitter.com/KWaFgFPbNM— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 14, 2020
The BMV will reopen on May 26
.@Ohio_BMV will reopen on May 26 for certain services. Services that can be accomplished online should still be done online. Visit https://t.co/m86sNIE8wY for more info on online services. pic.twitter.com/sRMoTYABcy— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 14, 2020
And Day Camps can resume on May 31
Day camps can reopen on May 31st if they can meet safety protocols. Protocols will be released by the end of the day tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oHx6XA2GVD— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 14, 2020