Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theatre Showing Movies!

Want to go to the movies but feel physically distant? Check out the Aut-O-Rama Drive In Theatre in North Ridgeville!

The twin-screen drive-in is open and showing a ton of great movies! Read about their new policies amidst the COVID-19 outbreak here.

And yes, you can bring in outside food and drink given the circumstances, though concessions will be open for walk-up only.

Starting Friday, June 5th through Sunday, June 7th there will be a double feature of Sonic The Hedgehog and Jumanji: The Next Level starting at 9:30 on one screen and Becky and Fantasy Island on the other screen.

Starting Tuesday, June 9th through Thursday, June 11th, the original Ghostbusters (1984) will be shown as well!

Get tickets at autoramadrivein.com.