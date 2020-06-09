Dick Goddard Tests Positive for COVID-19

June 9, 2020
Ben Fontana
glenn and dick

Glenn Anderson

Features
Local

Legendary weatherman Dick Goddard has tested positive for COVID-19. Last month, his health took a turn for the worst, but then his health began to improve. Unfortunately though, he hasn't been able to return home and has been staying in a medical facility.

His daughter, who he lives in Florida with, confirmed the diagnosis on her social media.

Dad with Herbie. ❤ My precious father has COVID --

A post shared by Kimberly Goddard (@kimberlylgoddard) on

So far there hasn't been any other update on his health.

We're all just hoping for the best and that he will be able overcome this.

dick goddard
covid
Coronavirus
cleveland

