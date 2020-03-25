Cleveland Whiskey Providing Hand Sanitizer For Cleveland Clinic During Coronavirus Outbreak

Cleveland Whiskey's business has always been rye, bourbon, and well, whiskey. But during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, it's turning its attention to helping the community.

Cleveland Whiskey is currently working with the Cleveland Clinic to make hand sanitizer for system workers.

According to Cleveland.com, they've already made 1,000 bottles, and plan on increasing production soon. The best part is that the Whiskey company has not charged the Clinic at all for the hand sanitizer.

“We jumped at the chance to collaborate with Cleveland Clinic to help supply the system with hand sanitizer,” Tom Lix, founder and CEO of Cleveland Whiskey said in a press release. “Our mission is to make good whiskey and do the right thing, and this is definitely doing the right thing. This will help protect both frontline healthcare workers and the patients they care for. It’s the best way we can help our community.”

“It’s simply in the best interest of our city and our community.”

Cleveland Whiskey is actively looking for partners to help provide grain for distillation, bottles and labels for the hand sanitizer.

If you know someone who can help provide these products for them as they continue to want to provide the Cleveland Clinic with sanitizer, you can contact them at marketing@clevelandwhiskey.com.