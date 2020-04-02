Cleveland Metroparks Implements New Measures To Encourage Social Distancing

Cleveland Metroparks is taking additional steps across the Park District to encourage social distancing and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Effective immediately, Cleveland Metroparks will be closing several roads to motorists to provide park users with more space for bicycling, running and hiking.

“Cleveland Metroparks has experienced a surge of park visitors over the past several weeks,” said Brian M. Zimmerman, Cleveland Metroparks CEO. “We want to keep our parks open and be of service to the community during this difficult time but we need everyone to follow proper social distancing. These additional steps will effectively turn some of our roads into 20-foot-wide trails to encourage people to spread out and provide proper distance between other park users.”

The following roadways will be closed to motorists to allow for use by pedestrians and bicyclists.

Brecksville Reservation:

Meadows Drive will be closed to motorists (open to pedestrians/bicyclists) between Chippewa Creek Drive and Valley Parkway

Rocky River Reservation:

Valley Parkway will be closed to motorists (open to pedestrians/bicyclists) from Spafford Road to Berea Falls

Hogsback Lane will be closed to motorists (open to pedestrians/bicyclists)

Rockcliffe Drive will be closed to motorists (open to pedestrians/bicyclists)

South Chagrin Reservation:

Hawthorn Parkway will be closed to motorists (open to pedestrians/bicyclists) between Route 91 and Arbor Lane

In addition, several outdoor areas and amenities where space is limited will be closed for the immediate future including:

Edgewater Pier

Euclid Beach Pier

Fort Hill Stairs

Squire’s Castle

Restrictions to picnic areas

Several parking lots will also have restrictions to help mitigate crowds in high traffic areas. Guests visiting the parks should anticipate impacts. Updated major closures are available at clevelandmetroparks.com.

“While some of these measures will temporarily impact the park experience, our number one priority is to provide the community with a place where they can enjoy Cleveland Metroparks in a safe manner,” said Zimmerman.

Cleveland Metroparks and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s upcoming programs and events remain canceled. For all information on impacts visit: clevelandmetroparks.com/COVID-19.